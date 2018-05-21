Rob McElhenney to bring animated horror comedy ‘Spikeface’ to Rooster Teeth

SVOD content creator, Rooster Teeth has ordered eight episodes of the original animated dark comedy, Spikeface from RCG, the production company owned by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, the creators, executive producers and stars of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Based on an idea by writers and executive producers Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld, the eight-episode original series will see McElhenney as the executive producer along with 3 Arts Entertainment and Rooster Teeth co-founders Matt Hullum and Burnie Burns.

Spikeface tells the story of one of the world’s greatest horror icons, who slaughters a couple at a roadside motel. Later when he finds out that they have a baby girl, he decides to raise the orphan as his own. This angers his roommates (other horror icons) who live to destroy people and not help raise them.

“So many of us at Rooster Teeth are huge fans of Rob and we can’t wait to help him and his team bring Spikeface to life. Plus this sends a really strong message to young people that if you study, work hard and produce over a decade of top quality beloved network television programming, well then maybe you can get your own show on the internet too,” Rooster Teeth co-founder and chief creative officer Burnie Burns commented on developing the project with McElhenney.

Spikeface is set to premiere in 2019 as a Rooster Teeth original series, on their streaming service available at RoosterTeeth.com, Xbox One, Apple TV, iOS and Android apps, with memberships starting at $4.99 a month. This will not be Rooster Teeth’s first dip into the world of horror-comedy as its third feature film, Blood Fest was a self-aware slasher flick that premiered at SXSW. The casting and more details about the release date are yet to be revealed.