Riverdale season two first-look: The murder mystery resumes!

Archie Andrews will soon begin his quest to apprehend the murderer of his father as Riverdale season 2 poster teases a murkier plot this time around.

With the theme “Keep your friends close. Your enemies closer”, the teaser cover of the next season brings together all the central characters of the series in one frame, and it doesn’t seem pleasant.

With the iconic Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe in the background, the diner’s neon lights read “Die”, sending out a miasma of fret and fear. Moreover, the introduction of a new antagonist ‘Sugar Man’, who has already sent an ominous warning “Lock your doors”, is all set to darken the story.

The murder mystery theme of the series will be retained, but it is the added elements coupled with the revenge saga surrounding Andrew that has raised the expectations bar higher by a notch.

Based on Archie Comics, Riverdale season 2 premieres on The CW on Wednesday, 11 October 2017.