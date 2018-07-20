‘Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ trailer unveiled by Nickelodeon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fans were present at the SDCC 2018 for Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles panel where Nickelodeon showcased the trailer of the same.

The voice cast which includes Omar Miller as Raph, Ben Schwartz as Leo, Josh Brener as Donnie, Brandon Smith as Mikey, Kat Graham as April O’ Neil, Erica Bauza as Splinter and John Cena as the villainous, Baron Draxum were present along with co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward, and voice director Rob Paulsen who shared what the reinvention of the franchise will have.

The panel included behind-the-scenes reveals, a brand-new trailer, and never-before-seen clips from the upcoming series. The action-comedy series is packed with laughs and is action and follows the gang as they discover their powers and discover another world that exists beneath the New York City streets.

Debuting on 17 September, Nickelodeon’s 2D-animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will see Raph, Leo, Donnie and Mikey emerge from the sewers and tap into undiscovered ninja powers and will premiere globally across Nickelodeon’s channels in more than 170 countries and territories.