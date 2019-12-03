Riot Games will pay $10 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

Riot Games will pay out $10 million proposed settlement collectively to every woman employees and contractors who has been employed by the company at any time over the last five years. The settlement is one of the largest in California history for a gender discrimination suit, says the plaintiff’s lawyer.

Around 1,000 workers will be entitled to a payout from the pot, but the amount they’re getting will depend on how long they worked for the company. Full-time employees are also getting more money than contractors.

When Los Angeles times asked about the settlement, a Riot spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re pleased to have a proposed settlement to fully resolve the class action lawsuit. The settlement is another important step forward, and demonstrates our commitment to living up to our values and to making Riot an inclusive environment for the industry’s best talent.”

Earlier this year, a few months after the lawsuit was filed, more than 150 employees walked out to protest the motion Riot Games filed to force the plaintiffs into arbitration. Riot Games noted in the settlement documents that it has beefed up its internal reporting programs since then, hired a dedicated chief diversity officer and undertook a “review of all pay, promotion and hiring practices to increase fairness and transparency.”