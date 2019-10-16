Riot Games celebrates ‘League of Legends’ 10th anniversary with new updates

Riot Games in the celebration of ten years anniversary of League of legends later this month has rolled out multiple major new initiatives in the works.

To celebrate League’s big anniversary, Riot finally revealed some of those other projects over a livestream.

• League of Legends is expanding its wings to smartphones, tablets, and consoles. This version is named as League of Legends: Wild Rift by Riot. It features ranked mode and a new control system for gamepads and touchscreens. Wild Rift is launching in 2020. Open betas are beginning soon.

• Teamfight Tactics is Riot’s take on Autochess, and it is finally making the leap to mobile. It’s also getting a ton of new content and updates.

• Riot’s branching out from League of Legends than Project A, a tactical shooter, which is very much not a MOBA. Of course, like League, it is a character-based game. It sounds like a mix between Overwatch, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. But Riot says it is its take on a competitive shooter.



• Riot finally reveals a glimpse of 2016 deal where it has acquired developer Radiant Entertainment, who was working on the fighting game Rising Thunder. Project L certainly looks like a fighting game with League characters.

• Project F”: “A very early development project that explores the possibilities of traversing the world of Runeterra with your friends,” as Riot describes it. Brief streamed footage looked reminiscent of Diablo and other third-person action RPGs.

• League of Legends Esports Manager: A team management game that lets players manage a team of simulated LoL. Planned to launch with League of Legends Pro League support next year.

• Teamfight Tactics Mobile: A smartphone port of Riot’s recent autobattler game mode, planned for the first quarter of 2020.

• Arcane: An animated series set in the League of Legends universe, planned for 2020.

• League of Legends Origins: A “feature-length documentary” highlighting the game’s growth, available now on Netflix.

Riot is currently focusing all of its efforts on games in a single shared universe, building on ten years of experience and character design as it attempts to rapidly expand to other popular genres.