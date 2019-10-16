On its 10th anniversary celebration, Riot Games revealed a new slate of games and other experiences set in the League of Legends universe. It has also announced Arcane, an animated series, which will be developed by Riot and animated by Fortiche Productions.
Aimed at teen and adult crowd, Arcane is expected to launch in 2020 and will be streamed on an existing service, with its current home yet to be announced.
Riot co-founder Brandon Beck told The Hollywood Reporter: “Originally, League started off with a bunch of characters and we threw them together really quickly. Over time, players became really attached to the characters and we wanted to build more of a universe around them [with Arcane].”
The company announced a slate of new games, many of which are scheduled to be released next year. The new titles include a card game, a fighting game, multiplayer online battle arena game, open-world game and an esports simulator, seemingly akin to the Football Manager franchise.