Riki Group releases action-packed trailer of animated feature ‘Kikoriki. Deja Vu’

Riki Group and Art Pictures Studio have released the trailer of KIKORIKI. DEJA VU, a feature-length animated adventure comedy produced by Petersburg Animation Studio.

The synopsis goes like this: Krash decides to throw his best buddy Barry an unforgettable birthday party. He contacts the Deja Vu Agency, which organises exciting time travel adventures. A cataclysmic accident occurs after the Kikoriki crew fail to follow the rules and scatter the group across time. Krash has to find and retrieve his friends through the ages with the help of his alter ego from another time and place, who materialises out of the rupture in the space-time continuum.

The main characters, accustomed to the safe and peaceful Kikoriki valley, end up in various colorful periods of the past. These include the Mesozoic Era, where dinosaurs roam the land; the Middle Ages, inhabited by jousting knights and damsels in distress; ancient China with its culture and legends; and the Wild West with its daredevil cowboys.

With plenty of explosions, fast-paced action sequences and vibrant settings, the film looks promising in terms of visual effects and animation.

Kikoriki. Deja Vu introduces a number of new characters: Mole, the villain (voiced by William Hackett-Jones), his covetous boss, and their musical trio of assistants, the Woof-Woof Dios Mio Band. Reprising their roles are George Bailey voicing Krash, William Hackett-Jones voicing Shark, Mole and Pin, Sondra James voicing Olga, Mike Pollock voicing Carlin and Barry, Marc Thompson voicing Chiko, H.D. Quinn voicing Dokko, Wayne Grayson voicing Wally, and Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld voicing Rosa.

“The third installment of Kikoriki franchise is filled with the most large-scale special effects produced with the innovative technology tools,” Riki Group VP (international business development and distribution) Diana Yurinova told AnimationXpress. “The musical palette of the soundtrack has also been enriched: the composers have some musical surprises in store for the audience. Our favourite main characters in their turn will surprise us again, make us laugh and remind both the kids and the adults about the importance of friendship.”

The film is directed by Denis Chernov, who also co-wrote the script with Dmitry Yakovenko, while the production has been overseen by Petersburg Animation Studio, one of the largest animation studios in Russia.

The film is set to release in 2018.