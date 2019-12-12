‘Rick and Morty’ fans to get a pickle rick flavoured Pringles

Rick from Rick and Morty is making a comeback with snack food company, Pringles. Beginning early February 2020, Pringles will honor the animated series with its very own flavor: Pickle Rick. The special edition flavor will come in a customized cannister and will be available coast-to-coast in time for the championship game.

There will be an all-new 30 second advertisement for the chips that will air during the second quarter of the big game. Rick and Morty will also be fully integrated into the Pringles campaign.

Adult Swim senior vice president of marketing and partnerships said, “We’re extending this partnership in really exciting ways, all year long. Rick and Morty fans are going to be given amazing new opportunities to illustrate their love for this iconic show, thanks to Pringles.”

Rick and Morty is an animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland, who also serve as executive producers, Rick and Morty stars Roiland (Adventure Time), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek).