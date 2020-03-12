Richard E. Grant joins Disney+’s Loki cast

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Richard E Grant has been tapped to feature in Disney Plus upcoming series, Loki. Grant would join an ensemble cast of Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Cailey Fleming. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will see Hiddleston reprise his role as the titular Avengers anti-hero in the stand-alone series.

Grant has signed on for a mystery role in Marvel Studios’ Loki series for Disney+ and recently appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as General Pryde, and played Dr. Zander Rice in Logan.

The six-episode show is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will explore a different version of the story, with the God of Mischief at its centre.

Michael Waldron will be writing and executive producing the show, with Kate Herron attached to direct and executive produce. Loki will arrive early 2021.