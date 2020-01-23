Remembering the cartoonist in Balasaheb Thackeray on his 94th birth anniversary

Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, India’s most influential politician in Maharashtra, has won hearts with his powerful leadership qualities and love for his followers.

Though his journey as a politician is well known and admired all over, many are not aware about his love for comics. Thackeray began his career with Free Press Journal in Mumbai as a cartoonist. His cartoons were also published in the Sunday edition of The Times of India. Thackeray launched the cartoon weekly, Marmik in 1960 to reach out to maximum citizens and spread his message.

His comics had appropriate resemblance to the issue and perfect depiction of the situation in a comical way. Strong hold over sketching, thorough study of the character in the comic and brilliant creativity made his comics popular amongst all.

On his 94th birth anniversary today, let’s remember this legend with popular comics created by him that made headlines.

In this comic, Thackeray was trying to urge the ‘Marathi manoos’ to stop bending down before foreigners.

Thackeray’s take on Indira Gandhi’s Garibi Hatao campaign, which he felt was an election gimmick.

The cartoon shows Jawaharlal Nehru saying “well done kid” to Minister of State, Food and Civil Supplies Kidwai.

Many of his comics speak for themselves:

Thackeray spoke his heart out through his comics. His artworks are priceless and a treasured possession for the upcoming artists.