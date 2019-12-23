Regional submission date for e-Masters Chengdu 2020 has been extended

The regional submission for Asia Esports Championship e-Masters Chengdu 2020 has been extended from 23 December to 24 December 2019 midnight and the regional tournament to commence from 25 to 27 December according to the Esports Federation of India’s (ESFI) official Facebook post (which is subject to change).
Games like League of Legends, Arena of Valor, eFootball PES 2020, Warcraft III will be part of e-Masters Chengdu 2020.
The prize pool money for four game titles plus two demonstration games is over Rs 47.75 million The format of the tournament will be similar to any other esports tournament, the regional qualifier rounds will be followed by the finals the main event in Chengdu, China.
There are few limitations for the tournament which includes:
- Age restriction (the player must be 16 years and minors below 18 years will require to submit parental approval form).
- The deadline of players’ list submission by ESFI and all other participating National Esports Federations to AESF is on 23rd December 2019.