Reel FX animation studios rehire Jared Mass to head up its Original Unit

Jared Mass has reunited with Reel FX Animation Studios after recently serving as Vice President at Paramount Animation. He was known for his work for acquiring Monster on the Hill and Clifford the Big Red Dog for Paramount, and also supervised the recently released Sherlock Gnomes. Years back, Mass used to work as an executive with Reel FX when they were a young company, and now he will head up its Originals Unit. During his initial stint at Reel FX Animation Studios, he functioned as an executive helping in the development and production of Book of Life and Free Birds.

As the Reel FX Animation Studios’ chairman and CEO Steve O’Brien had mentioned earlier when they were doubling their original content, Jared Mass in an elevated role was their first option. In his new role, he will supervise and manage the account of animated feature films along with a range of episodic, streaming, and cross-platform projects. To attain a steady growth in content, the company has built a large feature animation complex in Montreal adding to its bases at Dallas and Hollywood locations. O’Brien has proclaimed to double its 200+ employee-strength in the next two years.

Reel FX has partnered with major studios on its original properties including Monster on the hill with Paramount Pictures and Walden Media. Due in 2020, the story revolves around a monster that is trained by Winnie who seeks to follow her father’s footsteps by turning an inexperienced creature into a contender in the world of wrestling. The feature is produced by Reel FX executive Brad Booker, directed by Disney veteran Bradley Raymond, and written by Matt Lieberman and Etan Cohen.

As far as its ongoing work is concerned, the studio will continue to act as a vendor for major other studios and focus on delivering animation for the upcoming Warner Animation Groups’ new Scooby-Doo film (2020). When asked Mass how he felt about this new opportunity, he replied saying that he is honoured and excited to return and be a part of the next chapter in Reel FX’s storied history.

It won’t be long when we hear a success story from Jared Mass for his work at Reel FX Animation Studios about his contribution to the upcoming projects.