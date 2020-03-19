Reed Midem to launch MipTV Online Plus

MipTV got cancelled due to coronavirus concerns earlier this month, but the organisers Reed Midem have managed to launch MipTV Online Plus. The service will be available from 30 March and is free to all registered for MipTV, MipDoc, and MipFormats clients. It will offer connected access to exclusive content originally programmed for the 57th edition of MipTV.

The online service will also stream the In Development, MipDoc and MipFormats project pitches, as well as MipTV’s exclusive market intelligence conference sessions, Fresh TV and the Factual and Kids Content Showcases. It will enable buyers to stream distributor programs scheduled for the MipTV Drama Buyers’ Summit and the MipDoc Screenings Library.

“Our clients are unable to come to MipTV in Cannes, so we are bringing MipTV to them. Starting on March 30, delegates from 94 countries will be able to interact with one another online and experience originally scheduled Mip programming from the comfort of their office or home. Nothing replaces face-to-face meetings, but MipTV ONLINE+ content, networking and access to the international entertainment business community is totally unique,” said Reed Midem television division deputy director Lucy Smith.

The MipTV online database will be available during the months ahead, allowing members to connect and interact with the MipTV community.