ReDefine appoints Viral Thakkar as Creative Director for VFX in India

ReDefine, the new visual effects and animation services offering, created to serve fast-growth international markets such as India and China, has announced the appointment of Viral Thakkar as ReDefine’s Creative Director for VFX in India.

Thakkar previously ran Fluiidmask Studios (his own VFX boutique studio), offering quality VFX for films, web series, digital film and advertising. He comes to ReDefine with his team of around 100 talented artists who have delivered visual effects on a number of Bollywood box office hits, including recent movies Kesari for director Anurag Singh and Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Talking about the move, Thakkar said: “I started my company with the intention of providing a fresh and different approach to VFX in India, and we quickly built up a great portfolio of projects offering bespoke services to a large number of high-profile clients. With this in mind, the customized approach that ReDefine is giving to every one of its projects resonated with me, and I am hugely excited to be joining as Creative Director for India. My team is also very excited to join ReDefine, as they will get a great opportunity to develop their skills on the proven pipeline that ReDefine provides, and to work on some very high-profile international projects.”

ReDefine global head Rohan Desai , said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Viral and his team to ReDefine. I believe that we share a common goal of building great relationships and providing an unbeatable service to some of the finest filmmakers in Asia. I am personally very pleased that Viral is joining us as ReDefine’s VFX Creative Director for India. His track record is impressive and I am certain that we will achieve great results together.”

Thakkar joins ReDefine with 18 years of experience in the VFX industry. His credits as a VFX Supervisor include well-known Bollywood movies such as Sanju (2018), Airlift (2016), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and PK (2014).