Redchimpz launches ‘5D+ Cardz’, a virtual jungle safari for kids

Redchimpz has come up with an innovative product which attempts to keep children curious and encourage their self-learning skills. With 5D+ Cardz children can take a virtual peek into the animal kingdom or the mysterious world of insects and birds through 3D visualisation and interactive games.

“We are using high-end augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) technologies to make this a lasting and memorable experience for children,” said Redchimpz co-founder and director Yuvraj K. Sharma.

“These days most mothers are career women and often times they have to leave their children (aged three to nine years) in a daycare or under a nanny’s supervision. This can lead to some problems in the child’s mental development as most caregivers may not be in a position to aid their educational processes. Our product aims to fill that gap and assure the parents that their child is learning age-appropriate concepts,” he added.

Each flashcard in 5D+ Cardz the pack contains a quick visual cue along with interesting facts, which promises to rapidly increases your child’s memorisation and recall abilities. Parents can also use these cards as starting points for further exploration and theme based activities. These cards come with a free app that can be used on any smartphone or tablet.

5D+ Cardz is a perfect mix of fun and education. It provides hours of entertainment and mental stimulation through interactive games. AR and VR help visualise new concepts more easily and the use of flashcards promotes “active recall”. Since these cards can be separated into groups depending on how well you know the content or which theme needs more attention, it is the apparently an optimised way to improve memory performance.

The recommended system configuration for using 5D+ Cardz app is 2GB RAM & above and Android OS 5.0 and above/iOS 7.0 and above.The product is available online as well as your nearest toy shop.