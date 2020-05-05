Redchillies Entertainment releases the first look of ‘Betaal’, a new zombie Thriller for Netflix

The world is looking a bit apocalyptic already with this deadly virus disrupting the ways of life. Bringing some relevance to the theme, Netflix is out with a teaser of their Zombie horror thriller series, Betaal.

The first look of Indian original series, Betaal, has been released by Netflix. The Zombie thriller produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will release on 24 May 2020

A source close to the production house also informed that this will be released in 4K resolution. Content on OTT is now trying out the new 4K technology which demands more pixels, serving a more immersive experience for the viewers. Although this has posed quite a challenge to the VFX post production services in terms of the rendering and weightage.

Betaal has been written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed Ghoul. Both Ghoul and Betaal are Netflix’s films.

“A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.”

Betaal has been co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. The teaser of the series was released by Netlfix on its Instagram account. “They look psyched! Almost as psyched as we are. Betaal coming soon!” reads the netflix caption.

The project is a collaboration of SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, popularly known for its Hollywood horror movies such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious.

Who doesn’t like the a good scare? And the fact that this is coming on Netflix from the makers of Insidious does make it seem a lot more promising.