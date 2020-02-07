‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ sells over 29 million copies

While Red Dead Redemption isn’t at par, the game has also touched an impressive milestone with 29 million copies sold. It should be considered, of course, that few games sell nearly as well as Grand Theft Auto V has, and 29 million is a big number.

Just like Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, the multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2 is Red Dead Online. Red Dead Online presents an online open world, in which four players participate in missions that take place one year before Red Dead Redemption 2. Since the launch of the game, Rockstar has gone on to add more DLC content for Red Dead Online, though with both base games, some fans have been a bit let down that new single player options is there, as well.