‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Gets New Story Content for Xbox One

Rockstar has brought in new story content and gameplay features in Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One users. The freshly added content is already available on the PS4 and PC versions of the game.

The breakdown of new content is mentioned below:

3 Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions

2 Story Mode Gang Hideouts

2 Story Mode Treasure Maps

“To The Ends of The Earth” Story Mode Mission

4 Weapons Added to Story Mode

7 Horse Breeds Added to Story Mode

5 Hidden Trinkets Added to Story Mode

The update comes loaded with a Photo Mode and offers 30 per cent discounts on all weapon barrels, scope, sights, and stock upgrades. Besides that, Red Dead Online players on Xbox One can now get four new outfits including Salizzo Double Bandolier, Ruflo Boots, Starrett Hat, and Gordillo Half-Chaps, and five new emotes such as Hat Flick, Howl, Jovial Laugh, Subtle Wave, and You vs Me.