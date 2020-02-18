Red Carpet Studio inks a deal with Beijing Joy Culture Media to explore Chinese territory

Russian television and film production studio, Red Carpet Studio, has signed a deal with Beijing Joy Culture Media for the toy show Space Dr. Cat and animated web series Blinky and Knobby.

Launched in October 2019, Space Dr. Cat is a toy show with 2D-animated elements, and tells a story of a cat who lives in a fictional galaxy and works as a doctor.

Space Dr.Cat flies on a spaceship and helps residents of different planets, and at the end of each episode, the cat gives simple and healthy food recipes, tips on safety, healthy lifestyle and hygiene. Space Dr.Cat has already garnered 1,000,000+ views on YouTube. The second season, which will include 26 episodes of five minutes each, is currently in production.

Blinky and Knobby is a non-dialogue 3D web series, which revolves around two alien friends, Knobby, the purple funny creature and Blinky, is the pink one. Their airship looks like a big cloud. After they had suffered a shipwreck, Blinky and Knobby fell from the sky into the forest, where they had to make friends with earthly inhabitants. Nature thus becomes a source of adventure and surprises for guests from outer space, they are constantly faced with various awkward situations.

The first season was launched in Russia in March 2019 at one of biggest online video streaming services and in North America on AMEBATV. The show has been rated by ivi.ru audience at 7/10.

Beijing Joy Culture Media founder and CEO Li Yan said, “We are pleased to begin a partnership with Red Carpet Studio as the mission of their kids projects is fully consistent with ours – not only to entertain, but also to educate children and their parents, to show them really useful content that is applicable in real life. Apart from this, I would like to note that Space Dr. Cat has attracted us with the craft toys show format, as well as a combination of edutainment and social values. Blinky and Knobby is about simple discoveries understandable to children in any country.”