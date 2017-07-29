Reboot and update yourself for ‘The Art of Motion Graphics and VFX’ on 9 August

Its time to give the command, alt control delete then reboot and update yourself for ‘The Art of Motion Graphics and VFX’. It will be held on 9 August, 2017 at The Club, D.N. Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai.
The marveling world of motion graphics and VFX is undoubtedly a raging phenomenon today. Innovations have grown leaps and bounds. Behind the creation of every pixel of VFX or motion graphics, there are hardcore professionals who are hand in glove with their tapestry type software and technology. Undoubtedly, both should work like cogs in the wheel. The world has gone digital, internet has boomed, consumer consumption has increased, production houses have multiplied and technology is advancing at an alarming rate. The movies and even several TV serials these days are VFX and CG heavy with money being pumped into the production budget. Today, every other day we get to hear the launching of newer and upgraded technologies in the market.
To manoeuvre smoothly through the current challenges,’The Art of Motion Graphics and VFX’ seminar has been designed. AnimationXpress.com in association with Adobe will provide a platform to learn, innovate and upgrade one’s technical finesse by giving a first-hand experience of interacting with the industry experts, getting their powerful insights on taking one’s business from the first concept to finished composition faster than ever.
The ever demanding consumer today looks forward to technically upgraded movies like Dunkirk, War For The Planet of the Apes. A film or any form of digital entertainment which is not upto mark is dismissed with the blink of an eye. Motion graphics and VFX have forayed into several fields like films, TV, digital medium.
In such scenario, just like an artisan keeps a track of his art, a stock trader keeps an eye on the stock market, similarly to be a connoisseur in the field of motion graphics and VFX you need to know the latest software and the technologies which are in vogue.
In the seminar, you will get to learn the tricks and tools for creating exceptional visual effects, extraordinary motion graphics, exciting animated text for film, video, TV and web series. Also, you will get a chance to interact with the speakers themselves and your peers at the end of the event. Our tagline is Alt+Ctl+Del: Reboot & Update which signifies the need to upgrade oneself just like the command does.
The registrations will start from 9:30 am to 10 am. Then there will be a five minutes welcome and introduction session from 10 am to 10:05 am. From 10:05 am to 10:30 am, the first session will consist of insights by an industry veteran.
The next session will be from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The topic of the session will be “Bold new ways to put your ideas in motion.” This session would cover: new features and improvements in Adobe After Effects CC, using cinema 4D lite for visual effects and motion graphics – 360/VR workflows with Skybox, tracking with Mocha for AE. Adobe South Asia senior solution consultant Guru Vaidya will be the speaker for the session.
Next, the lunch time will prevail from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.The post lunch session will restart with Vaidya continuing as the speaker from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm.He will speak on the topic, “Illustrator CC working with 3D”.
He will be covering things like, creating art that has both depth and dimension can help bring your work to the next level. In this session, you will learn how to leverage Illustrator’s powerful tools to create 3D effects.Next from 2:15 pm to 2:55 pm, industry speakers will be sharing customer success stories.
To lighten up the mood, the next in platter will be a short tea break from 2:55 pm to 3:10 pm. Then from 3:10 pm to 3:40 pm, Adobe expert Guru Vaidya will continue with the topic, “Animating characters with Adobe Character Animator CC.”
The session will end with a vote of thanks. The audience, guests, speakers can henceforth move forward for networking from 3:40 pm to 4 pm.
Its time to brace yourself, fasten your seat belts and fill your memories with GBs of useful information and equip oneself with knowledge which will fasten your work process at a lightening speed. It is also a great chance to do superb networking and catch up with peers.We will see you at the event on 9 August, 9:30 am onwards at The Club, Mumbai.