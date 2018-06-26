Rebel Wilson to produce and star in ‘Crowded’

Rebel Wilson has bought the rights to the film Crowded — a comic book adaptation. According to the reports, Wilson will develop the movie and produce it via her Camp Sugar production banner. Moreover, she will not just produce, but act the mail lead as well. The story is written by Christopher Sebela and the artists are Ro Stein and Ted Brandt. Sebela will act as a consulting producer on the movie adaptation. The story revolves around Charlie and is set in a near future where the world’s economy is all about apps and job sharing and where a crowdfunding platform named Reapr funds assassination to kill Charlie. To save herself, she hires a low-rated bodyguard from an app and they together venture into the search for the killer.

Wilson received her popularity through the Pitch Perfect films. She has become an established comedy-actress; and she also appeared in films like Bridesmaids and How To Be Single. She has worked behind the camera as a co-executive producer for her short-lived series Super Fun Night.

At present, Camp Sugar continues to operate on its postproduction of its first project, The Hustle, and a remake on Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Whereas, Wilson is in Prague shooting for Jojo Rabbit starring Scarlett Johansson and her next release is a rom-com named Isn’t It Romantic starring Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra. Wilson acts as an executive producer for the latter movie.

And now they have began the search for a writer for Crowded. Can’t wait for a humorous spin with a complete package of action and drama!