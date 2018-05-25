‘Ready Player One’ releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and DVD

Warner Bros. Pictures announces its home media release for Ready Player One! The film was directed by Three-time Oscar winner Steven Spielberg and it will be available from 4 July 2018 on all digital platforms now. On 24 July, it will arrive in formats such as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and DVD. Watch-at-home audiences will be able to enjoy this incredible virtual universe when this gameworld action-adventure will hit the digital market.

The film was based on the bestselling novel produced by Ernest Cline which was released in August 2011. Spielberg directed the film purely through a screenplay delivered by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline. The story is set in future playing in 2045 where a teenage boy named Wade Watts (Played by Tye Sheridan) escapes to the OASIS, a virtual universe where most of the humanity spends their days. James Halliday (Played by Mark Rylance) who created OASIS looks for a worthy heir to control this immersing universe through a three-part contest. When Wade conquers the first challenge, his group ‘The High Five’ comprising of himself and his friends darts into discovery and danger to save OASIS from destruction.

Producers such as Donald De Line, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Dan Farah contributed in production of this project in association with Spielberg. Adam Somner, Daniel Lupi, Chris deFaria and Bruce Berman served as the executive producers.

“Ready Player One” stars Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Apocalypse, Mud), Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Bates Motel), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One – A Star Wars Story, Bloodline) and T.J. Miller (Deadpool, Silicon Valley), with Simon Pegg (Star Trek, Mission: Impossible) and Oscar winner Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies, Dunkirk).

The “Ready Player One” 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray, and Blu-ray combo packs consist of the following distinctive features:

– Game Changer: Cracking the Code

– Effects for a Brave New World

– Level Up: Sound for the Future

– High Score: Endgame

– Ernie & Tye’s Excellent Adventure

– The ’80’s: You’re the Inspiration

The “Ready Player One” standard definition DVD consists of the following distinctive features:

– The ’80’s: You’re the Inspiration

Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, an Amblin Production, and a De Line Pictures Production presents a Steven Spielberg film “Ready Player One”.