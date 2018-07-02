Readers disappointed by DC Comics’ revelation of Batman’s wedding

The New York Times and DC Comics released the spoilers that reveals the long-awaited wedding between Batman (Bruce Wayne) and Catwoman (Selina Kyle) simply wasn’t meant to be. During the ceremony, Batman waits for his bride for about an hour atop the Finger Tower in Gotham before realizing she isn’t coming. The story takes a devastating turn, even so makes the readers disappointed with its revelation before the comic’s release. Batman #50 is expected to release on 4 July 2018. More to the disappointment, Catwoman explains that marrying Batman would not make him happy—subsequently bringing about the end of his caped crusader.

In a letter to Wayne, Selina writes, “To save the world, heroes make sacrifices. My sacrifice is my life. It’s you.”

This move evoked mostly negative reactions from readers, including bitterness from comic book store owners who faced cancellations of pre-orders due to the spoilers. The fans took to social media to express their disappointment by posting gimmicks and complaining to DC Comics for this strangest move.

The spoiler has officially ruined the much-advertised release held on the coming Wednesday.