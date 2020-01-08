Razer goes into the PC way with its latest offering, ‘Razer Tomahawk’

For all you PC gamers out there, getting together a PC can be a tedious task!

However now you can get a branded gaming PC all at once!

As an industry leader, Razer has for long been around with branded peripherals in the form of mouse, keyboards, headphones and some collaborations with other brands for some laptops.

The newest addition to the family would be the Razer Tomahawk, which is a completely upgradable gaming PC.

A perfect fit for the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element, the Razer Tomahawk N1 is a sleek, compact desktop chassis with an advanced modular layout, infusing Razer’s minimalistic design language into a gaming chassis to create a one-of-a-kind desktop case, capable of achieving high clock speeds and frame rates without the bulk of a full-sized desktop.

The Razer Tomahawk N1’s all-aluminum body is flanked by tempered glass on both sides, highlighting the vertically mounted GPU in all its glory, with an open vent design at the top to maintain cooling performance. The rear features a lock-and-slide sled mechanism that opens with minimal effort, allowing for quick access to internal components without the need for tools.

The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop will feature up to an Intel Core-i9 processor, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics. Both the RAM and SSD modules on the NUC card will be upgradeable as well as the fans, GPU and NUC itself, to satisfy the needs of the most demanding gamers, streamers, and content creators alike.

The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop will be available in the first half of 2020. The Tomahawk N1 case will be available as a standalone product for hardware-savvy PC enthusiasts looking to build their own compact yet powerful gaming PCs.

With the increasing need for processing power in next-gen games and an ever demanding user base, Razer will also launch the next generation of Razer Blade gaming laptops later this year. Featuring the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors to meet those expectations, they will pack up to 300Hz refresh rate panels, powerful graphics processors, and optimized designs to stay ahead of the game.

The pricing for the aforementioned system has not been announced yet, but should be revealed soon.