Rare animation art to be exhibited at the Cartoon Art Museum

The Cartoon Art Museum (CAM) in San Francisco is hosting an exhibition “A Treasury of Animation” to show off their historic collection which is never seen before. Following 1920, the display will have some amazing never-seen-before original production. The CAM curator Andrew Farago has confirmed that the collection will house thousands of animation cels, paintings, and concept drawings. During the exhibition, a small portion of the artwork will be displayed at a time. The exhibition serves as the opportunity to show off the best from the museum’s archives.

Some of the works to be displayed are from popular films like Disney’s Snow White and Seven Dwarfs and Fantasia. The exhibition will also display icons like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, and Popeye. It will explore the history of television animation from Crusader Rabbit, the first TV animated series, to The Simpsons, the prime time favourite.

Visitors can engage themselves in the exhibited drawings and learn the principles of animation. A timeline will help the visitors to differentiate the stop-motion from CGI. They can also view the animation camera which was used by Bay Area animator Alex Anderson for the production of Crusader Rabbit in the late 1940s.

The exhibition is conducted on 8 January 2019 and along with Farago, the curators involved are Julie Davis and Mark Simmons.