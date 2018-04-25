Rapoo unveils the VPRO V52S Backlit Gaming Keyboard in India

Rapoo, a manufacturer of wireless peripheral products has unveiled the VPRO V52S Backlit Gaming Keyboard in India.

The V52S is the latest offering from Rapoo under its gaming brand, VPRO. It comes with many features and is available with a colourful backlit system for a better visual experience for gamers. Media control is possible with the help of function keys that allow users to access a variety of functions like media player, homepage, volume adjustment and more.

A tactile feel is one of the key features of the product, which helps gamers experience an excellent typing experience. Also, the anti-ghosting design allows eSports players to simultaneously press 25 keys on the game zone, ensuring the rapid and exact registration and execution of every command of gamers.

The LED backlight brightness can be adjusted in the V52S Backlit Gaming Keyboard with the adjustable back-light feature, making weapon fighting cooler among gamers. Also, the spill resistant keyboard design, takes away the worry about the keyboard malfunctioning after accidental spills.

Rapoo Technology country head, India, SAARC & ME, Mukesh Chaudhary said, “The products in our gaming brand VPRO aim to empower gamers and eSports players without burning holes in their pockets. Like the V52S Backlit Gaming Keyboard, with a variety of features, we will continue to introduce newer and more exciting products in the days to come.”



The Rapoo VPRO V52S Backlit Gaming Keyboard is now available in India online as well as through authorized Rapoo partners.