Rapoo India launches VPRO V20S Optical Gaming Mouse

Manufacturer of wireless peripheral products, Rapoo India has introduced the VPRO V20S Optical Gaming Mouse in India as a latest addition to its range of VPRO Gaming products.

Designed for ambidextrous use, the Rapoo VPRO V20S Gaming Mouse is an useful accessory for novice gaming enthusiasts as well as professional eSports players. Focusing on ergonomics, the V20S prevents unnecessary strain on the hand to enable a comfortable grip and pleasant use during longer playing sessions. The V20S also comes with five individually customisable buttons to assign a wide range of functions and macros which gives the players a better control and greater confidence while facing opponents in a tough eSports battle.

One of the key elements in eSports, accurate navigation, is taken care of by the V20S, which comes with a professional gaming optical engine, with an image-processing rate of 6400 FPS. The 60 inch/s tracking speed and up to 1000 Hz USB report rate, ensures perfectly accurate tracking.The adjustable real-time DPI button provided in the V20S can help meet the accuracy of different screens. 3 DPI values which can be adjusted, values from 500/750/1000/1250/1500/1750/2000/3000.

The built-in onboard memory in the V20S, allows gamers to save the mouse configuration (macro, DPI setting and breathing light mode) in the game mode. Games can be played as desired on any computer without the help of any software.

Commenting on the product, Rapoo Technology country head (India, SAARC and ME) Mukesh Chaudhary said, “The Rapoo VPRO V20S Optical Gaming Mouse is an ideal amalgamation of looks, features and aesthetics to cater to all types of gamers. At Rapoo, we ensure that the most minor details are taken care of, while designing products for gamers that not only are feature rich but budget friendly too.”

The visual appeal of a gaming mouse is as important as its features to passionate gamers. Keeping this in mind, the V20S, is designed with a LED multi-colour light system with 16 million colors. This feature lets gamers customise the appearance of the mouse in many ways to suit their preferences. The V20S features an APM-lighting mode that reflects gamers’ actions per minute with a spectacular light show.

The Rapoo VPRO V20S Optical Gaming Mouse is now available in India online as well as via authorised Rapoo partners.