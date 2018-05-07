Ranveer Singh to be the voice of ‘Deadpool 2’ in Hindi!

Deadpool 2 is right around the corner, and the jitters are already palpable. First superhero movie since the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the Merc With a Mouth returns for his second shenanigan-filled outing as the masked vigilante, and also brings along his new team, the X-Force.

For fans here in India, there’s some exciting news too. Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh would be the voice for Deadpool in the Hindi version of the film! To make the sequel an even bigger success, Fox Star Studios roped in the Padmaavat star to dub for the central protagonist in Hindi.

Never short of energy in the tank, the boisterous actor perennially imbues zeal and eccentricity, certain traits he shares with the character itself. His wit and edgy personality would bode very well with the wackadoo mutant!

And to give a glimpse of how it might seem, Fox Star has also released the trailer in Hindi featuring Singh’s voice.

Produced by Marvel Entertainment, Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch and opens in cinemas on 18 May 2018.