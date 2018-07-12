Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘2.0’ will hit the threatres on 29 Nov

The release date of the much-awaited Indian Sci-fi movie with probably the highest number of VFX shots 2.0 is announced to be releasing on 29 November 2018. Began in 2015, the film was initially scheduled to release during Diwali in 2017, but later the date was revised to 25 January 2018 due to the delay occurred at the level of incorporating visual effects. The film has about 11,000 visual effects, perhaps the highest number in the Indian film industry, and the shots were captured using 3D cameras.. With an expense of about Rs. 500 crores, this film had made headlines from the start of its inception. The film is originally a sequel to the Shankar-Rajini 2010 movie Ethiran and perhaps the most expensive Indian film made by far.

Though 2.0 was shot in Tamil and Hindi concurrently, the movie will be dubbed in 13 more languages.

S. Shankar officially announced the date on his Twitter account:

Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

The making of 2.0 VFX featurette is released for the fans to go deep in understanding what went behind the VFX shots.

