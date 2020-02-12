Raj Kundra launches real money ‘Housie Quiz’ app

India’s smartphone revolution has led to the rapid adoption of online gaming across all age-groups. Observing the shift in business dynamic, Raj Kundra brings to the country, ‘Housie Quiz’ mobile app for smartphone users. The game has been produced by his company – Viaan Gaming. The ever-popular game has returned in a new avatar matching steps with the new-age audience. Housie is a simple yet incredibly exciting game that has a strong emotional connection with Indians. The exciting thing about the game is you have the opportunity to earn real cash by playing Housie Quiz with instant cash-out features. The app is available on android and iOS and can be downloaded directly from the Housie Quiz website.

Kundra is all set to launch ‘Housie Quiz Jeeto Dimaag Se’- India’s digital real money housie gaming app. The gamer can purchase up to two tickets that cost Rs. 25 each and play Housie via the live streaming feed every day at 8 pm or play from a choice of multiple randomly generated number games during the day. The twist in Housie Quiz is that after every number a question pops up on your screen and if you answer it correctly you get the number if it’s in your ticket but if you answer incorrectly the number turns red preventing you from winning the full house however you could still win lines and corners if there are no red answers. Housie Quiz offers instant cash out up to Rs 9,999 for winners directed to their Paytm account and withdrawals over Rs. 9,999 is sent to the nominated bank account or Paytm within 24 hours on completion of KYC.

Delighted about the launch Raj Kundra says, “The last five to six years in India has seen a substantial amount of growth in the real money gaming (RMG) industry. Online gaming has a massive market opportunity that prolongs beyond interactive entertainment. I have always thrived on online gaming and under it, board games have been one of my absolute favourites. This is when I thought of creating a game where everyone can play together as a family and at the same time it’s nostalgic and enjoyable. This is when I thought of getting back India’s most loved game Housie as a game of skill. With Housie Quiz I am proud to announce India’s first real money game of skill. By customising it with the quiz element we have made it more relatable and fun for our users.”

Housie Quiz has partnered with a national broadcaster and will be airing on national television for snowball Sundays where the prizes will go into Lakhs from 29 April 2020.