RaiPlay releases new Topo Gigio series

Italian public broadcaster Rai TV has fast-tracked the launch of its animated reboot of Topo Gigio, the famous puppet character created more than 60 years ago by Maria Perego. This is the first Italian-produced animated series about the famous mouse, co-produced in collaboration with the kids’ division of the Italian public broadcaster Rai Ragazzi by Milan-based studio Movimenti Production.

The 52×11′ series is due to air on kids channel Rai Yoyo later this year but the pubcaster has decided to make the first 13 episodes available on its VoD service Rai Play in time for Easter to cheer up Italian families stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series follows the daily adventures of a little mouse living in a house with humans and marks the animated debut of a character who first appeared as the lead in a children’s puppet show on Italian television in the early 1960s. Topo Gigio’s loyal companions include his very best friend Zoe, who always helps to make things right; Bike Bob, the perfect buddy to ride with around the city; and the ‘G-Team’, his long-time country friends (Mole, Pigeon, Bunny Twins, Turtle, Toad), who are always ready to join Topo Gigio wherever and whenever their carefree and irresistible adventures take them.

Lacey Entertainment, led by Brian Lacey holds the worldwide English-language distribution rights to the Topo Gigio series. It is best known for the global distribution of hit kids series, such as Pokemon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Yu-Gi-Oh!.