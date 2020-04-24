Rainshine Entertainment – The name behind some power packed originals across platforms

During unprecedented times like this, people are grappling with uncertainty and have turned to stories and art to deal with the ‘new normal’ of staying at home.

Rainshine Entertainment is an entertainment company that creates, nurtures and develops content studios which go on to create quality content for Indian and global audiences. Now the company has conceptualised and produced some inspiring, heart-warming, as well as thrilling content that has caught the attention of the audience. The owned and partner studios of Rainshine Entertainment are behind the creation, conceptualisation, and production of these shows.

The slate includes Vir Das’ critically acclaimed, dark comedy Netflix original, Hasmukh. A Weirdass Comedy (Rainshine partner company) concept, Hasmukh is a dark comedy that follows the journey of a timid, young man from Saharanpur who dreams to be the greatest comedian in the world. However, while he is a great writer, he lacks comic timing. Determined to do anything to achieve his dream, his untamed ambition sets him on a murky path when he realizes committing murder is the only way to keep his onstage mojo. It is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves and co-created by Das and Nikkhil Advani.

Joining this list is the Spotify Original Podcast, Special Mission, Rainshine Entertainment’s heartfelt tribute to the Indian Armed Forces narrated by Gul Panag. Created and story curated by Saishree Ashwin, it covers unheard stories around diverse topics like international rescue missions, stories of regimental legends, of love, of honour and even the animals that serve in the forces.

The podcast features real-life stories of the Indian Armed Forces that go beyond valour, traversing the extraordinary, behind-the-scenes lives of these heroes and their families. With two episodes already out, the show has been lauded for its depth, character, and ability to tug at the heartstrings of all those who listen in. The show has been produced by Rainshine Entertainment and ATS Studio.

The slate also includes Audible Suno three original podcasts. The first – Masters of Business, where some of India’s most prominent corporate leaders and entrepreneurs like Harsh Mariwala, Ronnie Screwvala, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Umang Bedi, Deep Kalra, and others, hold audio masterclasses. It has been produced by CM Studios (Rainshine Entertainment owned studio) and co-created by Russell Pinto, Upasna Mann and Nudrat Khan.

Agla Station Investigation, second of the Audible podcast, is a light-hearted, humorous account of the Indian Petty Crimes Branch (IPCB), an obscure branch within the police dedicated to solving only the silliest of crimes, and the third, Swami Hasyadev Maharaj is the story of a fictional self-styled Godman who believes he was sent to earth to spread laughter, have both been created and produced by Weirdass Comedy.

Speaking on this occasion, Rainshine Entertainment chairman and chief executive officer Neeraj Bhargava said, “We are amidst an extraordinary situation that calls for the utmost levels of patience and strength. During these trying times, art, in its diverse forms, is known to be a welcome distraction and comforter for so many people across the world. With everybody at home, content consumption as a whole has increased manifold because all of us are turning to stories to feel better. At Rainshine Entertainment, we are ensuring that we continue to offer high quality, engaging content, across formats and genres. Through these releases, we’ve curated compelling narratives which are resonating with our audiences and we are delighted with the feedback. There’s something for everyone and I hope these stories will help our audiences get through this long phase of social isolation.”