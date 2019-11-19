‘Rainbow Six: Siege’ India Series 2019 gets its first big break

NODWIN Gaming, India along with ESL, announced the Rainbow Six: Seige India Series 2019. The finals for the tournament will be held in Hyderabad at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Kondapur, Hyderabad starting on the 22 November 2019.

“The ESL Play R6 Community Cups were started by us close to a year ago in our effort in nurturing and keeping together this passionate community. Like all good things, this has levelled up and has paved the way for a LAN Finale! Hosted alongside big tournaments like the ESL India Premiership and the Red Bull R1v1r Runes, the Rainbow 6 India Series LAN Finale will take place under our latest product, the NODWIN Esports Arena. The overwhelming response from our community at our first attempt to mainstream R6 is truly a boost going forward,” said NODWIN Gaming founder and MD Akshat Rathee.

For the First time in India ESL along with NODWIN Gaming, brought the Rainbow Six: Seige India Series, the first official tournament by Ubisoft, developers of the game. The finale for the India series will see the 4 qualified teams put in their all for a prize pool of Rs 2,00,000.

The journey towards the finale went through 2 online qualifiers where the top 2 teams from each qualifier were given a slot in the LAN Finale of the tournament. The qualifiers took place online on the ESL Play platform and a huge number of teams registered for the tournament the total number being 188 registered teams. This shows how big the community of ‘Rainbow Six: Siege’ is in India. The winner will be walking away with a prize money of Rs1,00,000, the runner-up’s share will be RS50,000 , while the 3rd and 4th positioned teams will get Rs 25,000 each.

The Top 4 teams that will be playing in the Finals are:

1. Nite Esports

2. Vector Sports

3. Team Quantum G1

4. Level Zero Esports

All the best to the teams playing in the LAN finale and we are looking forward to seeing you all at the arena.