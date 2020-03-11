Rai expands kids slate during Italy’s coronavirus emergency

With the schools closed and the children at home all day, the public television service has decided to go to families and schools with a new programming that touches all the channels. As the Italian government is working hard to control the spread of coronavirus by implementing struct measures, the nation’s public broadcaster Rai is increasing its kids’ content offerings to keep young Italians entertained and educated.

Italy will be closing all schools — from kindergartens to universities. The order had initially covered most of Northern Italy, but was extended to the entire country on Monday night.

Rai Ragazzi announced that a new children’s slot has been opened on generalist channel Rai2, playing in-house productions and co-produced series, while young audience TV channels Rai Yoyo (preschool) and Rai Gulp (kids) are expanding their program slates with educational content, including animated series and shows on art, music, history and science. Social media outlets used by Rai channels will provide children with correct information, as well as helping them to manage anxiety and stress.

Rai channels aim to provide a balanced content slate offering factual information and addressing educational needs with entertainment for some 10 million minors all over Italy, through this initiative.