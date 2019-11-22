QYOU Media launches Q India on MX Player

Extending its reach in the fastest growing market of India, QYOU Media has announced the launch of Q India on MX Player, one of the fastest growing OTT platforms in India and the world.

Formally launched in February 2019, MX Player currently boasts of has over 700 million downloads and 175M monthly average users in India alone. The streaming platform features a vast array of content targeting the millennial India demographic. This marks another significant milestone for Q India as it continues to grow its base of ad supported distribution partnerships.

Q India co-founder and general manager Sunder Aaron said, “The Q India is thrilled by the partnership we have now forged with MX Player, which is emblematic of our strategy: to engage with Young India on leading platforms, across OTT, mobile and television. We expect that The Q India relationship with MX Player will be long and fruitful, and that The Q itself will be a terrific value addition for all the MX Player subscribers”.

Q India has established itself as a leading Hindi language channel for Young India featuring India’s top digital creators and influencers. Q India content partners include Arre, Pocket Aces, Ms. Malini, SpotboyE, Culture Machine, Power Drift, UngliBaaz, AajTak, Nirvana Digital, StarTruck, CurlyTales and hundreds of other popular digital creators.

“Q India is perfectly matched for the users of MX Player, Our mission is to create India’s leading entertainment platform for millennials and young audiences that demand an anytime/anywhere viewing platform. We are excited to have Q India join our offering of the best free entertainment on one platform,” commented MX Player CEO Karan Bedi.

MX Player has become the second largest streaming platform in India within a very short span of time. Digital TV Research has cited that India will be the fastest growing OTT territory in the world from 2019 – 2024. In addition, ad revenue in India is expected to realise similar rapid growth according to recent reports from WPP/GroupM that project India ad spend growing at a rate of 14.3 per cent annually as compared to a global average of 3.6 per cent.