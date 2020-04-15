Quibi greenlights animated series ‘Filthy Animals’ from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Quibi has just announced they’ve greenlit Filthy Animals (working title), a 2D animated science fiction comedy series starring Rashida Jones, and written by acclaimed artists and twin brothers, Nikolai and Simon Haas.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, home to Robot Chicken and SuperMansion will be handling the production. The studio is also currently in production on Crossing Swords, set to launch later in 2020 as part of the Hulu Originals slate.

Filthy Animals follows Sunny Day (Jones) as a too smart for her own good, lonely 12-year- old suburban middle schooler who befriends a selfish, renegade, messy, suave adoptive cat, Cruz. The series is created and written by Haas twins and Johnny Smith with executive producers Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, Chris Waters, Will McCormack and Jones.

In January, Quibi announced it had greenlit Gloop World, a clay-based stop-motion series also from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios; that show is created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty), who developed the project alongside Harvatine IV and Towner. Harvatine IV will executive produce and direct the show.