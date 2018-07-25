Purple Turtle smart wallpapers launched by Gratex Industries

Aadarsh, the children’s specialist publisher has joined hands with Gratex, the Mumbai-based wall coverings manufacturer. With this alliance, Gratex launched a new collection of wallpapers featuring designs of Purple Turtle and Colour Fairies, suitable for children of all ages. The launch was presented at HGH Expo at Bombay Exhibition Centre, from 3rd to 5th July 2018 at Hall 2: B-29/C-03(Gratex Industries Ltd).

The wallpapers are available in two variants—generic ‘Naturals’ with non-interactive cartoon prints, and their ‘Smart’ version with an accompanying app Scan Alive. The app allows users to scan the characters on the wall with a smart device to reveal interactive stories/rhymes on the tablet or smartphone.

“The characters are fun and exude an international appeal. Colour Fairies are liked by girls more while Purple Turtle is equally favourite with all,” said the director Manish Rajoria of Aadarsh. “The vibrant colours and striking designs will not only brighten up kids’ rooms but also provide a stimulating environment for their developing minds.”

Featuring stunning digitally printed designs of animal characters in lush forest greens and magical land of Colour Fairies replete with blush pink among many soft hues, the wallpapers will be the perfect focal point for kids’ rooms, nurseries, and crèches. What makes this even more interesting is that each character in the smart wallpapers seems to come to life with the scanning app combo, encouraging fun family time by transforming storytelling/singalong experiences.

Gratex said that the new collections are aimed at “captivating every child’s imagination by providing top-quality wall coverings with kid-friendly characters.”

Purple Turtle and Colour Fairies—both are IPs of Aadarsh are known for their distinctive visuals and premium content for children. Purple Turtle has seen significant worldwide success since its inception in 2012 in Frankfurt Book Fair and has developed into a preschool brand with millions of new books published annually. Also, the IP has been successfully licensed to more than thirty countries including the UK, the UAE, China, Russia, etc.