‘Purple Turtle’ and ‘Colour Fairies’ to adorn kids’ spaces

Aadarsh, the children’s specialist publisher has joined hands with Gratex, the Mumbai-based wall coverings manufacturer. With this alliance, Gratex to launch a new collection of wall coverings featuring designs of Purple Turtle and Colour Fairies, suitable for children of all ages. The latest launch will be presented at HGH Expo at Bombay Exhibition Centre, between 3 and 5 July 2018 at Hall 2: B-29/C-03(Gratex Industries Ltd).

“The characters are fun and exude an international appeal. Colour Fairies are liked by girls more while Purple Turtle is equally favourite with all,” said Manish Rajoria, Director, Aadarsh Pvt Ltd. “The vibrant colours and striking designs will not only brighten up the rooms of little ones but also provide a stimulating environment for their developing minds.”

Featuring stunning digitally printed designs of animal characters in lush forest greens and magical land of Colour Fairies replete with blush pink among many soft hues, the wall coverings will be a perfect focal point for kids’ rooms, nurseries, and crèches.

Gratex said that the new collections are aimed at “captivating every child’s imagination by providing top-quality wall coverings with kid-friendly characters.”

Purple Turtle and Colour Fairies—both are IPs of Aadarsh, known for their distinctive visuals and premium content for children. Purple Turtle has seen significant worldwide success since its inception in 2012 in Frankfurt Book Fair and has developed into a pre-school brand with millions of new books published annually. Also, the IP has been successfully licensed to more than thirty countries including UK, UAE, China, Russia etc.