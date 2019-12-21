Puma enters gaming, launches gaming shoes priced at $160

Brands all over want a piece of the hot cake that is esports. Recently Louis Vuitton partnered with Riot Games to bring out an exclusive selection of clothing based on the famed title League of Legends and Nike revealed its first official esports jerseys in September. Even Adidas signed a deal with famous streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins this year.
Now, it’s another sportswear brand Puma. The company has recently launched a footwear which is targeted at gamers. Costing rather on the steeper side of the curve, the shoes are priced at $160.
The product story on the official site read, “Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear. Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best.”
Many gamers were quick to have reactions with some even asking if the footwear could be used by PC players as well.
While the entry of this brand in the esports industry might not be shocking, the brand has not tied up with any existing gaming or esports company or personality. However according to a statement, Puma had “extensive talks with professional gamers” before they went ahead with the idea, so we might get to see some pros donning the newest item.