PUBG Mobile’s July update features earn-in game rewards for players to unlock

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. increase the intensity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile) by introducing a game update that introduces an action-packed War Mode and all-new clan system.

Following June’s introduction of first person perspective mode, PUBG Mobile’s latest content drop amplifies the action from the rugged terrain of the Miramar and Erangel realms. Players on iOS and Android can skydive in to the new epic battle of War Mode where teams duke it out on a small patch of the battlefield. Teamwork and grit are continuously tested, as players re-spawn repeatedly until one team reaches 100 points. Players earn three points for killing an opponent, one point for killing a downed opponent and one point for saving a teammate.

In addition to War Mode, PUBG Mobile’s July update delivers an all-new way for players to team up and dominate with the introduction of the clan system. Players can create and customize unique clan icons and work to earn rewards by climbing in ranks and completing challenges.

Other game-related updates for PUBG Mobile will have nationality, clan, and friend information are viewable on title screens, and players can enlist in War Zones that are categorized by geographical region. The players can also participate in fun challenges to unlock achievements and earn in-game items. In addition, more zany skins are available for customization, including player armour, weapons, planes, and even vehicle finishes; and the deadly SLR rifle from PUBG on PC arrives in PUBG Mobile for additional carnage, along with new grip and scope accessories.