PUBG Mobile ties up with Airtel for PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia

Renowned battle royale game PUBG Mobile is tying up with Airtel for the PUBG Mobile Pro League in South Asia. Through this partnership, Airtel is all set to be established as the preferred network of the eSports tournament. In addition to that, valued Airtel subscribers will gain access to certain additional perks and benefits.

According to the press release, exciting moments from the PMPL tournament will be available on Airtel Xstream. Plus, users will get access to some exclusive experiences as well. It’s unclear what these experiences are, but it’s still exciting news.

The PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South Asia is taking place from May 22 to 14 June 2020 , where the top 20 teams are competing for a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League. PMPL South Asia will be broadcasted 18:00-22:20 IST (+5:30 GMT) on Friday to Sunday per week from May 29th to June 14th on the Airtel Xstream app and the PUBG MOBILE esports channel.

Bharti Airtel chief marketing officer Shashwat Sharma said: “Airtel has been consistently rated as India’s best network by multiple global experts and we are thrilled to join forces with PMPL to power the country’s Esports revolution. Given the growing popularity of online gaming amongst the youth, we will also be bringing the best of Esports in India to our digital entertainment platforms as part of Airtel Thanks.”

NODWIN Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee facilitated this partnership said: “Bringing together two of our partners who have shown a deep commitment to growing esports in India is the natural evolution of the ecosystem in India. In PUBG MOBILE we have a partner who deeply understands the youth of India and in Airtel we have a partner who has deep customer insights. This is a match made in heaven”