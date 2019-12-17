PUBG Mobile surpasses 600 million downloads

PUBG Mobile has surpassed 600 million downloads after more than 500 million people watched the finals of the game’s Fall global split earlier this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Patrick Shanley. In addition to that the game has bagged a whooping $1.5 Billion in lifetime revenue.

The @PUBGMOBILE Fall Split Global Finals 2019 esports tournament earlier this month racked up 532M total views as the game has also surpassed 600M total downloads pic.twitter.com/1MdfQO5e4f — Patrick Shanley (@pshanley88) December 16, 2019

Analytics firm Sensor Tower confirms that the game has earned more than $1.5 billion since the beginning of 2019 and major credit for this goes to the monetization of the game in China.

Released last year on 19 March PUBG Mobile has had its own moments of defeat and glory in India. The game received a frenzy of negativity online after an emulator controversy erupted which defamed majority of the content creators and emulator streamers.