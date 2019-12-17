Latest Videos


December 17-2019
PUBG Mobile surpasses 600 million downloads

6:30 pm 17/12/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

PUBG Mobile has surpassed 600 million downloads after more than 500 million people watched the finals of the game’s Fall global split earlier this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Patrick Shanley.  In addition to that the game has  bagged  a whooping $1.5 Billion in lifetime revenue.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower confirms that the game has earned more than $1.5 billion since the beginning of 2019 and major credit for this goes to the monetization of the game in China.

Released last year on 19 March PUBG Mobile has had its own moments of defeat and glory in India. The game received a frenzy of negativity online after an emulator controversy erupted which defamed majority of the content creators and emulator streamers.

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2019 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.