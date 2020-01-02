‘PUBG Mobile’ PMCO 2020 soon to be rolled out

PUBG Mobile has not only become a popular battle royale game but also one of the most popular mobile games across the globe.The PMCO or PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 a month back and was quite a popular affair. The tournament took place over time with many different splits. The last one which was the fall split concluded in December. And now it seems that Tencent Games just announced that the existence of PMCO 2020 and that it will be coming soon. This was done in a tweet from the main PUBG Mobile handle.

#PMCO2019 was full of excitement, but #PMCO2020 is going to be even bigger! The PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 Spring Split will start its registration soon; get your squad ready for the new year! pic.twitter.com/3CugSrfqas — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 1, 2020

In addition to that, the Season 10 is coming to an end on January 7, the company is all set to release the Season 11 Royale Pass. Tencent Games is gearing up to roll out the 0.16.5 update ahead of the Season 11 beginning.

Earlier the PMCO 2019 qualifiers from India, organized by Tencent Games saw two teams come out on top which are Entity Gaming and Team SouL. They competed against the top esports clans across the globe in a tournament vying for a total prize pool of $2.5 million. Among the competitors, Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND got a chance to take part in the finals through a prelims round. But they failed to secure a place for themselves in the grand finals that will be held in Kuala Lumpur.