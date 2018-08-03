PUBG MOBILE partners with ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ for new in-game content inspired by the film

As part of an unprecedented month-long campaign for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE), Tencent Games has partnered with the new movie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which released in theaters on 27 July, to deliver all-new in-game content inspired by the film. This latest update, available now, comes just in time for PUBG MOBILE players.

“Nothing is impossible for PUBG MOBILE, the world’s most popular mobile battle royale game – not even a partnership with an iconic movie franchise such as Mission: Impossible. After only a few months on the market, we continue to build our player base for PUBG MOBILE– now over 100 million strong – while growing our brand with innovative partnerships such as this special in-game event with to appeal to a broad range of gamers worldwide,” said PUBG MOBILE team general manager Vincent Wang.

PUBG MOBILE will also feature a Mission: Impossible-Fallout in-game theme and several new in-game features with its latest update, including:

Mission: Impossible–Fallout Takeover: Players will experience all-new background music and customisable parachutes themed to the film.

Special In-Game Rewards: Players can exchange themed items for “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” avatars to use during the promotional campaign.

All-New Challenges: Players can compete in themed challenges for Team Rush, Survival and First-Person Perspective modes to earn various rewards.

Players can experience the world of Mission: Impossible – Fallout on their Android and iOS devices in PUBG MOBILE with new items, challenges and other recognizable content straight from the film.

PUBG MOBILE is available for free on the AppStore and Google Play.