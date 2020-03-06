PUBG Mobile names Entity Gaming and TSM as new partners

The Instagram post-PUBG Mobile India revealed that Entity Gaming and TSM will be partnering for PUBG Mobile in future competitions starting from -PMPL South Asia, Season 1.

TSM’s and Entity’s logo can be seen side by side although it does not exactly reveal the nature of the deal. It also under wraps whether it is a full-fledged organization based deal or a mere stint for their mobile esports division. This mere speculation of Team Solo Mid wanting to step into the Indian PUBG Mobile scenario has been around for long and finally.

While the exact nature of the partnership isn’t clear at this point, it is most likely that the partnership only extends to ETG’s PUBG Mobile squad and not the rest of their teams. Even though Team Solomid has had stints with the PC version of the game, this will be their first foray into the mobile title.TSM is the second international organisation after Fnatic to make a move in the Indian PUBG Mobile scene.

Entity Gaming are on paper one of the best Indian teams at the moment, having won the South Asia qualifiers for PMCO Fall 2019. They also managed to achieve a 5th place finish at the main event, the best ever performance by an Indian team at an international LAN.