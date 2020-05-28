‘PUBG Mobile’ Mysterious Jungle mode to arrive on 1June; latest teaser shows Sanhok map

PUBG Mobile seems to be all set to bring a new mode to the gameplay. The new mode is tipped to be called ‘Mysterious Jungle’ and will be arriving on 1June. The Twitter handle of the battle royale game posted a teaser which hints at the arrival of the new mode soon. PUBG Mobile earlier this month brought two Cartoon Rangers called Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger. The game also featured a new Miramar map in the version 0.18.0 update which arrived ahead of Royale Pass Season 13.

The tweet teasing the Mysterious Jungle mode on PUBG Mobile includes an image that shows two players looking at a map of Sanhok. This suggests that gamers would receive some new treasure hunts through the new mode that could be exclusive to the Sanhok map.

Adventure awaits! 🗺️ Make sure you’re prepared to enter the mysterious jungle on 6/1! 👉 https://t.co/Bx8FZowap8 pic.twitter.com/ACGme8oOaB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 27, 2020

What’s new with the Mysterious Jungle Mode? Nobody knows, at least for now. The PUBG Mobile team isn’t revealing what this mode has to offer. Based on the teasers shared on its social media accounts, it seems that the Mysterious Jungle Mode will involve players in some sort of a treasure hunt quest within the Sanhok map. Players could team up in a team of two and look for clues to some kind of in-game treasure.

While the treasure-hunt keeps going on, players will also have to watch out for enemies and eliminate them to keep moving forward. Since the mode is based in Sanhok, players may have to make the best use of jungle warfare tactics to win the mode.

PUBG Mobile teased the debut of the Mysterious Jungle mode at the time of releasing Royale Pass Season 13. It was at that time called the Jungle Adventure mode that was designed to bring totems to grant blessings to the players or give them some in-game supplies. You can also expect hot air balloons to let players survey the battlefield.