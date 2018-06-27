‘PUBG MOBILE’ debuts an all-new first-person game-play mode and mini-zone arcade mode

For the first time ever, players can experience high-caliber first-person perspective game-play in the palms of their hands, thanks to the massive update yet for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE).

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation are introducing an all-new first-person perspective variation to the Classic Mode of PUBG MOBILE allowing players to play the game from an all-new perspective. The first-person perspective mode is just one part of a larger update for the game that also introduces weapon finishes, a Mini-Zone Arcade Mode and more.

In addition to the first-person perspective mode, PUBG MOBILE’s latest update adds several new in-game features that deliver new modes of game-play and more ways to customise and communicate, including:

Arcade Mode: Mini-Zone – This all-new Arcade Mode drops 100 players into a smaller circle with triple the number of weapons. Players can expect matches to last 20 minutes.

Armory – Players can now check out weapon statistics and compare the performance data of weapon accessories.

Royale Pass – Players complete daily and weekly missions to earn points and increase their rank. Complete a certain number of missions every week for additional crates.

Airplane and Weapon Finishes – The player with the highest “Royale Pass” level can now choose the finish of the starting airplane. Besides, all-new weapon finishes are now available for players to unlock and customise on mobile.

Emotes – PUBG MOBILE now has some new gestures and movements for players to clap, taunt and laugh at opponents.



