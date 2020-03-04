PUBG MOBILE and NODWIN gaming join hands to deliver PMCO and PMPL South Asia 2020

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation, is joining hands with India’s biggest esports company NODWIN Gaming, to carry out the PUBG MOBILE esport circuit for South Asia in 2020. This will include the official PMCO and PMPL events for certain regions.

PUBG MOBILE in a move to widen the competitive global esports ecosystem has introduced the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) right after the existing PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) as gateway tournaments leading up to the concluding global tournament, PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL). PMCO Spring Split 2020 is awarding a massive $1 Mn (INR 7.1 Crores) in prize pool.

“For us at NODWIN Gaming, 2019 was the building block towards redefining esports with PUBG MOBILE. The PMCOs laid the foundation for a bigger vision. Our association with PUBG MOBILE in 2020 means we got to execute that vision in our style. The introduction of the Pro League has made the entire league structure more robust and engaging. The community is excited and so are we. Filled arenas with high decibel chantings incoming!”, said NODWIN Gaming MD and founder Akshat Rathee.

PUBG MOBILE and NODWIN Gaming earlier wrapped up the PMCO 2019 Spring Split India in June 2019 and the PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia in October 2019. With immense experience in tournament execution, NODWIN Gaming is stacked up with all the resources required to carry out the biggest PUBG MOBILE tournament in the region.

NODWIN Gaming looked over the online qualifiers of PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 Spring Split for India, Pakistan, South Asia, and Wildcard regions. NODWIN Gaming will also give effect to the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia 2020 LAN Finale. The end-to-end tournament execution will include match hosting throughout the tournament, broadcast of the League Phase and LAN Finale, player and talent management and league operations and the overall event management.

The Group Stages of PMCO 2020 Spring Split has begun from 7 February.