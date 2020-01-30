PS4: India to not get the DualShock Back Button Attachment

Sony had announced a PS4 DualShock Back Button Attachment on 23 January 2020, set to hit stores on 14 February 2020. However according to a report by The Mako Reactor the extra features accessory won’t be come to India.

As per the report, multiple retailers have been informed by Sony that there are no plans as of now to sell the PS4 DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment in India. The only two possible ways you could get this accessory are direct imports or your local grey market.

Amazon India may also have listings up by various sellers. At this point, the signs are bleak in terms of it officially reaching India. The PS4 DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment is currently priced at $30 (approximately 2,100 rupees) and EUR 30 (approximately 2,377 rupees).



Although the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment doesn’t automatically make the DualShock 4 an Elite-calibur controller, it brings customization and ergonomic support that will make things easier for any player who plans to deal with a controller for long periods of time.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment plugs in any DualShock 4 wireless controller and shorten your response times with even more essential in-game actions at your fingertips. The attachment consists of two programmable buttons around an OLED display, that can configure 16 different functions and save upto three profiles. The attachment also has a 3.5mm audio input on the base.