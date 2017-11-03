Prominent Indonesian media mogul to headline ATF 2017

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) today announced that Indonesian magnate, Hary Tanoesoedibjo, has joined the ATF Leaders’ Summit (28 November 2017) speaker line-up, adding to the list of C-Level executives presenting at the ATF Conference, who represent leading content brands such as Amazon Prime, Marvel Entertainment, PCCW Media Group and Sony Pictures Television.

From 28 to 30 November 2017, more than 90 thought leaders will deliver fresh insight at over 24 ATF conference sessions, discussing present-day issues such as big data, movement in the over-the-top (OTT) scene, new monetisation strategies, unscripted entertainment formats and kids content.

ATF and ScreenSingapore senior project director Yeow Hui Leng said, “ATF has always sought to present the most relevant speakers, to keep delegates abreast of major industry developments and shifts. The addition of Hary Tanoesoedibjo – a prominent figure in Indonesia’s media scene – is a testament to ATF’s standing. With many a-list content experts headlining the ATF 2017 conference, we are confident that attendees will receive critical knowledge as they plan for the New Year.”

Hary Tanoesoedibjo to uncover the might of Indonesia

In his position as the MNC Group founder and chairman, Tanoesoedibjo will deep-dive into The Might of Indonesia, and shed light on how Indonesia’s largest media group is shaping the country’s media landscape in the year to come.

His presentation at the ATF Leaders’ Summit adds to other initiatives where ATF will place a spotlight on Indonesia, in conjunction with the Singapore Media Festival’s Country of Focus initiative. At Networking Breakfast – Spotlight on Indonesia 2017, global market intelligence firm IDC will share its latest data on the country’s TV market.

Indonesia will also have a strong showing on the market floor. Content producers looking to sell into Southeast Asia’s most populous nation can look forward to interacting with buyers representing broadcasters and platforms such as Hooq, Indonesia Entertainment Group, MNC Contents and PT Cakrawala Andalas Televisi Antv.

Industry powerhouses to share essential knowledge at more than 24 conference sessions

Along with the Indonesian media mogul, various distinguished content business veterans will delve into content business-technology strategy at the ATF Leaders’ Summit. Another key session for the day will gather head-honchos of leading OTT platforms – Amazon Prime (APAC) head of content James Farrell; PCCW Media Group managing director Janice Lee; iflix co-founder and CEO Mark Britt; and HOOQ CEO Peter Bithos – to deliberate The Evolution of Storytelling in today’s omni-platform environment.

New investment opportunities and business models that have arisen from today’s digital rituals will be brought to the fore at Digital Traditions & Innovations. Speakers include Familia Group futurist and venture capitalist Alexander Shulgin; Reliance Entertainment head for Hollywood and overseas business Dhruv S Sinha; Sony Pictures Television executive vice president (networks) George Chien; and Mediacorp chief commercial and digital officer Parminder Singh.

Other sessions at the ATF Leaders’ Summit will facilitate discussions on big data, leveraging content for consumer engagement, monetisation strategies, technology-driven content and significant leadership shifts in the APAC region.

The Content Connection track on 29 November will spotlight strategic opportunities amid dynamic market conditions. Asian and international businesses keen to learn from the best in China can bookmark “China Exclusive: C2C, The New Content Monetisation Phenomena”, and look forward to hearing from the likes of Media 360 founder and CEO Christine Qian; Konnexions Media founder and CEO Xun Zhang; SMG New Media Business Unit executive deputy director Zhiqiang Lin; Yitiao co-founder/founder Zhixing Fan; and IPCN vice president Zhou Hao. Other sessions on this day will focus on fresh content, as well as the biggest buyers, from the booming Asian markets of India and South Korea.

And on 30 November, the Production Day conference track will seek to grow industry capabilities. Format experts CJ E&M head of formats and global content development Hwang Jin-woo; Viacom International Media Networks head of formats Laura Burrell; Fox Networks Group Asia vice president, acquisition, management and content acquisitions Michael Dick; and Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert will convene for the day’s keynote panel on Superformats – License to Last, a sharing on the ingredients for successful formats.

Kids content will also be a feature on this day. At the panel on The 360 Experience Kids Want, executives behind the successes of Baby Shark, Peppa Pig, Chhota Bheem and Marvel characters will share their experience in creating compelling all-rounded experiences for young audiences. Leading the session as moderator, YouTube APAC Head of Family and Learning Partnerships Don Anderson will direct one of the most captivating of gatherings with SmartStudy (Baby Shark) senior manager (media distribution) Hyemin Gemma Joo; Entertainment One (Peppa Pig) managing director, family and licensing Olivier Dumont; Green Gold Animation (Chhota Bheem) founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka and Marvel Entertainment director of content & character development Sana Amanat.

Known to many as the co-creator of Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan (also known as Ms. Marvel), Sana Amanat is also credited for the rebooted Captain Marvel and helped launch the Women of Marvel panels. At ATF, she will also discuss Creative Thinking and Storytelling, with Don Anderson in a candid fireside chat.

Cable and satellite television network giant HBO will also take the stage with a keynote presentation by HBO Drama Series Home Box Office co-head David Levine. This will be followed by The Directors’ Collective, where HBO Asia senior vice president (HBO Asia original productions) Jessica Kam will deep-dive into present-day movements and partnerships in Asia. She will be joined by directors Ho Yu Hang, Joko Anwar and Lee Sang-woo. The panel will be moderated by Blue3 Asia veteran film producer Daniel Yun.

“Over the past 18 years, ATF has become a crucial business platform for connecting the global content industry with the burgeoning Asian market. With this year’s strong line-up of speakers, the ATF conference will certainly provide essential knowhow for delegates to shape their businesses and thrive in the ever-evolving content landscape,” concluded Yeow Hui Leng.